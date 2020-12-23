Amala Paul web series titled Kudi Yedamaithe

Amala Paul has teamed up with critically acclaimed filmmaker Pawan Kumar of U-Turn and Lucia fame for a big-budget web series titled Kudi Yedamaithe. It is a fantasy thriller.

Rahul Vijay has been roped in to share the screen space with Amala Paul in the series. The plot is a time loop revolving around a cop and food delivery boy played by Amala and Rahul respectively.

Amala has also completed shooting for her production venture Cadaver. The actress will be soon making her Bollywood debut with a film produced by Jio Studios & Vishesh Films.