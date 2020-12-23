CMS-01 right on track: ISRO

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said all the orbit raising manoeuvres of the CMS-01 communication satellite have been successfully completed.

ISRO in an update said after the injection of CMS-01 into an elliptical sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit on 17 December, all the orbit raising manoeuvres have been completed successfully.

The satellite reflector has been deployed. All the intended launch and early phase operations are completed successfully, it said.

The satellite will be available to users for communication services after completion of the payload In-orbit testing in the first week of January 2021.

CMS-01 was successfully launched by PSLV-C50 from the Second Launch Pad of SDSC SHAR at 1541 hours on 17 December.

After injection into the orbit, the solar panels of CMS-01 were automatically deployed and ISRO’s Master Control Facility at Hassan assumed the control of the satellite.

PSLV-C50 is the 52nd flight of PSLV and 22nd flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration (with six strap-on motors). This was the 77th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.