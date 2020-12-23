Cold wave in Delhi for next few days

Chennai: Icy winds swept North India on Tuesday while cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of Delhi over the next four days as the minimum temperature is expected to drop to three to four degrees Celsius.

A blanket of dense fog enveloped isolated places in Uttar Pradesh where a 75-year-old woman died allegedly due to the cold even as chilly weather conditions severely hit normal life in interior Odisha.

In the National capital, moderate to dense fog is expected over the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 5.3 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 23.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the IMD said.

The observatory had recorded a minimum of 3.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the lowest this season so far. The minimum temperature had increased slightly to 5.5 degrees Celsius on Monday under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas.

The maximum temperature settled at 23.5 degrees Celsius, two notches more than normal.

“After the Western Disturbance withdraws on Tuesday, the temperatures are expected to drop again,” Mahesh Palawat, an expert at Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said.

Dense fog and severe cold conditions prevailed at isolated places of Uttar Pradesh with Churk in Sonbhadra district being the coldest place in the State, recording a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Rukmini, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, died on Monday due to the extreme cold, her family members claimed.

The Meteorological department has forecast cold conditions at isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next few days.

Cold conditions prevailed in Kashmir too as the minimum temperature remained below the freezing point across the valley, even as the meteorological office said the weather is likely to remain dry and cold till the weekend when a spell of light to moderate snowfall is possible at widespread places.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius down from the previous night’s minus four degrees Celsius, they said.