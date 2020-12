Chennai: After coronavirus infection broke out on the sets of ‘Annathae’ where eight were tested positive, the shoot was cancelled.

Rajinikanth was immediately tested and was found negative, according to sources. He has been put under isolation.

After eight months of coronavirus break out, Rajinikanth flew in a private plane to Hyderabad to resume shooting of ‘Annathae’.

Reports say that Rajini has been moved to a safe location and may return to Chennai tomorrow.