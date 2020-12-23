Covid-19: India reports 23,950 new cases and 333 fatalities

New Delhi: With 23,950 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 1,00,99,066 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll increased to 1,46,444 with 333 new fatalities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,63,382 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.69 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the second consecutive day. There are 2,89,240 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

According to the ICMR, 16,42,68,721 samples have been tested up to 22 December with 10,98,164 samples being tested on Tuesday. The 333 new fatalities include 75 from Maharashtra, 38 from West Bengal, 27 from Kerala and 25 from Delhi.

A total of 1,46,444 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 48,876 from Maharashtra followed by 12,029 from Karnataka, 12,012 from Tamilnadu, 10,329 from Delhi, 9,439 from West Bengal, 8,224 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,082 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,230 from Punjab.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.