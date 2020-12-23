Don’t fall prey to refund imposters: Southern Railways

Chennai: The Southern Railway cautioned rail passengers not to fall prey to imposters seeking bank account details for transfer of refunds.

A Southern Railway release said, instances have been reported by the passengers alleging that they received calls from unscrupulous elements posing as Railway Officials seeking bank details to effect transfer of refunds .

Rail passengers and general public are hereby cautioned not to fall prey to such imposters and not share the details such as as Debit/Credit Card numbers, CVV number, OTP, ATM PIN number, PAN number, Date of Birth, etc.

Indian Railways or its employees never ask for any personal banking information.

Refunds of Railway passengers, who have booked tickets online on IRCTC website, are directly credited to the bank account from which payment of ticket was made, the release said.

Refunds for tickets brought across Passenger Reservation System counters are made at the counter on submission of valid documents within the prescribed time limit.

Passengers are requested to report fraudulent calls received, if any, by dialling Railway Passenger Helpline No.138.