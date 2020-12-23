Mark Waugh sees no hope of India bouncing back

Melbourne: The Indian cricket team has no hope of making a comeback after the humiliation in Adelaide and will suffer a 4-0 whitewash in the four-match Test series against Australia, feels former batsman Mark Waugh.

India were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36 in their second innings as Australia claimed an eight-wicket win in the pink-ball Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Asked if India could bounce back after losing the first Test, Waugh said: “No hope, no hope.

I thought Adelaide was the Test that they could win on paper and with Virat Kohli here for just the one Test. I thought the conditions would suit them.

I just can”t see how they can bounce back (after) Australia whitewashed them on the third day. So ‘no’ is the answer – four-nil to Australia, he said on Fox Cricket.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Brad Haddin too had said the opening day/night Test was India”s best chance in the ongoing series and it will be very difficult for the visitors to script a turnaround.

The second Test begins in Melbourne on December 26.

Meanwhile, legendary wicketkeeper Ian Healy wants incumbent skipper Tim Paine to lead Australia for at least three more years, which will see him finish as one of the longest-serving Test captains.

The 36-year-old Paine, who was named captain after former skipper Steve Smith was handed a one-year ban for his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, has seen his team record some memorable wins, the highlight being last-year”s Ashes which Australia retained after 18 years in England.

“I am expecting him to play for quite long because he started so late – and it looks like he”s in great shape physically and doing it well, Healy told The Age..

He”s got a job to do so that will keep him interested, keep him motivated to get that Australian side on top again and in the hearts of Australians.

In the form of an unbeaten half-century and seven catches behind the stumps, Paine made handsome contribution in the series-opening day-night Test against India at Adelaide Oval last week.

Paine, who has played 32 Tests and averages 33.40, scored an unbeaten 73 in the first innings besides grabbing those catches to be awarded the Man of the Match in Adelaide, which Australia won by eight wickets.