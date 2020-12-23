TN polls: EC’s special concession for 80-above & differently-abled voters

Chennai: Election Commission of India Secretary General Umesh Sinha on Tuesday said, the EC would make arrangements to allow postal voting for voters about 80 years of age and differently-abled people.

Talking to reporters after reviewing the poll preparedness in Tamilnadu ahead of the Assembly elections due in 4-5 months time, he said all arrangements, including mobile vans would be set up to enable them to cast postal ballots.

On whether the elections could be advanced in the State, he said it could not be said at the present juncture.

Noting that all political parties have suggested single phase polling in the State, Sinha said this would be conveyed to the Chief Election Commissioner, who would take a decision on the matter.

Recalling the recent elections conducted in Bihar amid corona pandemic, he said the duty of the Election Commission was to ensure a free and fair polling.

“It is really challenging to hold elections by following all precautionary measures in view of the pandemic,” he said.

He said steps would be taken to ensure that each polling booth would have a maximum number of 1,000 voters in view of the pandemic.

Asserting that all steps would be taken to prevent distribution of money to the voters, Sinha the responsibility lies with the people to prevent it.

To a question on bypoll to Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat, which fell vacant following the death of Congress MP H Vasantha Kumar due to corona virus, Sinha said bypolls would be held at the appropriate time.

Sinha also released a handbook on EVMs and VVPAT.