When will India get vaccine: Rahul asks PM

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said 23 lakh people in the world had already received the Covid-19 vaccine and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when India’s turn would come.

’23 lakh people in the world have already received Covid vaccinations. China, US, UK, Russia have started… India ka number kab ayegaa, Modi ji?’ he tweeted.

The former Congress president also shared a ‘Covid vaccinations’ chart showing China ahead followed by the United States, United Kingdom and Russia.

India is yet to approve a vaccine for Covid-19. Pfizer, Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India have applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for a licence for emergency use authorisation of their vaccines in India.