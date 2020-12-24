Alagiri visits dad’s house, to meet supporters on 3 Jan

Chennai: Succinctly ruling out jointly working with the DMK, from which he was expelled in 2014, former DMK

strongman and Union Minister M K Alagiri today said he would take a decision on floating a new party after holding discussions with his supporters on 3 January.

Talking to reporters after meeting his mother at the Gopalapuram residence here, Mr Alagiri, who is the eldest son of late DMK chief M Karunanidhi said he would hold discussions with his supporters in Madurai on 3 January and take a decision.

‘After meeting them, I will take a decision on starting a new party’, he added.

‘If they (supporters) asked me to float a new party, I will do so’, the former DMK south zone organisational secretary, added.

Stating that he had already made his stand clear that he would play a role in the upcoming Assembly elections due in 4-5 months time, Alagiri, who is the eldest brother of DMK president M K Stalin, said there was no possibility of jaointly working with the DMK.

‘I have not received any invitation from the DMK so far. There is no possibility of working together with that party’, he added.

He also said he would definitely meet actor Rajinikanth, who had already announced that he would disclose his political plans on the New year eve.

It may be recalled that Alagiri had on 1 December said that he would hold consultations with his supporters and decide on his stand in the ensuing polls.

‘My part will be there in the coming Assembly polls’, he had said.

On the possibility of starting a new party, Alagiri said, ‘whatever be the decision it would be taken only after holding consultations with my supporters’.