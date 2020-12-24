All that’s in store at Dubai Shopping Festival

Chennai: The Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) that is underway since 17 December, focuses on fun-filled live events, thrilling culinary experiences and discounted retail therapy.

According to a press release, some of the events at DSF 2020-21, are a live concert by popular singer Atif Aslam, a Drone Light Show, a combination of local and international brands for shopping, food trucks and entertainment at Etisalat Market OTB.

Visitors can also pick up organic produce and relish tasty bites from a wide selection of food trucks at Ripe Market.

The bazaar also includes unique finds in fashion, art and food. A tasteful blend of Emirati heritage and modernism, Al Seef Market houses contemporary brands as well as traditional handiwork from local craftsmen. Themed weeks add on to the charm, with children-friendly workshops, food-tasting, and fireworks every night, the release said.