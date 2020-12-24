Applications open for startup incubator

Chennai: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of Daimler AG and manufacturer of the made-for-India brand BharatBenz, has announced a global competition ‘Startup Sparks’ for early-stage startups to pitch their ideas in the fields of Electric Vehicles and Alternate Mobility, Connectivity & Servitization, Future Mobility, and Customized Applications & Industrial Products.

“As the inventors of the first passenger car, omnibus and truck, innovation is a part of Daimler’s heritage. We are excited to continue that tradition by launching The Farm, an incubator platform to drive innovation that offers early-stage entrepreneurs and inventors the chance to turn ideas into reality. Our vision is to develop and evolve mobility solutions to embrace a better life for people and the planet,” said Satyakam Arya, CEO and managing director, DICV.