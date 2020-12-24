Chennai college hosts energy and environment conference

Chennai: The Department of Chemistry, School of Science and Humanities, Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research has organised an International Virtual Conference on ‘Advanced Materials for Energy and Environmental Applications’ held recently, sponsored by Tamilnadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) in association with Inha University, South Korea and Royal Society of Chemistry (South India Chapter).

A press release said, conference Convener Dr A Manikandan (Head of the Department of Chemistry) welcomed the chief guest, scientists, researchers, faculties and students. Conference Chair Dr P Kamaraj (Dean, Science and Humanities) said the demand for energy has increased about 55 per cent in global level.

Noble Laureate Jean Marie-Lehn, Director of Supramoleuclar Chemistry, ISIS, France delivered the plenary lecture on ‘From supramolecular towards adaptive chemistry towards functional dynamic and adaptive materials’.

He expressed that the constitutional dynamic chemistry (CDC) introduces a paradigm shift into the chemistry of materials and opens new perspectives in material science.

R Srinivasan, Member Secretary, TNSCST released the proceedings of the conference and delivered the inaugural address. He emphasised on new innovations, inventions, dissemination of innovation technologies to students, researchers and faculties.