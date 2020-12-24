German brand sets ‘foot’ in Chennai

Chennai: German lifestyle brand Birkenstock has launched its new store at Palladium Mall in Chennai.

A press release said, with this, the brand has taken a step forward to strengthen its presence in the country’s southern region.

The new store initiates a good shopping experience for loyal fans as well as the fashion-conscious, or casual shoppers, families and tourists.

The 77 square meter retail space offers a total of more than 200 different models from Germany’s largest shoe manufacturer.

Its stock comprises the ‘timeless classics’, such as Arizona, Gizeh, or Madrid. Apart from this, other highlights of the assorted product range for everyone are available as well, including, the popular EVA (waterproof) models and, socks.