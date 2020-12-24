India’s first ecosystem to digitally help farm sector

Chennai: Samunnati, an agri value chain enabler, has announced the launch of Agri-Elevate, a ‘first-of-its-kind ecosystem’ platform offering services across the agri value chain to FPOs and agri-enterprises.

In line with the company’s vision to make markets work for smallholder farmers by enabling value chains to operate at a higher equilibrium, this platform is aimed at helping FPOs and agri- enterprises fulfil all their service needs and in turn actively spearheading digital transformation in the agriculture industry, said a press note.

The key challenges faced by FPOs, as well as the ecosystem players trying to address their issues include information asymmetry, lack of access to network channels and financial intermediation. Through Agri-Elevate, an online platform acting as a self-functioning ecosystem, all the agri ecosystem players, including but not limited to incubators, lenders, new age start-ups, agri ecosystem solution providers can interact with each other to serve their needs.