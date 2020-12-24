Palaniswami, Panneerselvam vow to win TN Assembly elections

Chennai: Floral tributes were paid to AIADMK founder and former Tamilnadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, popularly called as ‘MGR’, on the occasion of his 33rd death anniversary today. Clad in black shirts, Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami, coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Ministers, MLAs and scores of party cadres paid floral tributes at the memorial of MGR on the Marina beach front.

Later, the AIADMK leaders took a pledge to strive hard to win the ensuing local body elections on the path shown by MGR and late leader J Jayalalithaa.

Administering the pledge, Panneerselvam said a movement should have good cadres and the cadres should have good leadership.

“AIADMK is the only party that has these two qualities,” he said, adding, “with this spirit, commitment and unity let us face the upcoming Assembly elections and win it and dedicate it to MGR and late leader J Jayalalithaa.”

After the pledge, the leaders observed two minutes’ silence as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Earlier, Palaniswami paid floral tributes to a portrait of MGR at his camp office.

Panneerselvam also paid tributes to a portrait of MGR and lit a candle at his residence to mark the occasion.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and other leaders of the AIADMK at MGR memorial event.