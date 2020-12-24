Prince of Arcot elected unopposed as MEASI president

Chennai: Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has been unanimously elected unopposed, as president of The Muslim Educational Association of Southern India (MEASI) for the second term, for a period of three years, 2020-2023.

He was elected for the post in MEASI’s 118th annual general body meeting, held in its campus, in the city, on Wednesday.

Elias Sait, chartered accountant and secretary general, Seafood Exporters Association of India and M Haja Najimuddin, businessman, have also been elected unopposed, as honorary secretary and honorary treasurer of the association, along with other office-bearers and executive committee members.

MEASI, a premier institution, situated at Peters Road, Royapettah, is the parent body of The New College, MEASI Academy of Architecture, Institute of Management, Institute of Information Technology, College of Education, Chartered Accountants Academy and MEASI Matriculation Higher Secondary School. All together it has the strength of 8,500 students and 6,000 members on its roll.