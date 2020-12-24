Rahul meets President, says farmers won’t stop protest

New Delhi: Delhi Police today took Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and others into custody as the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation was marching to the Rashtrapati Bhawan to submit a memorandum of 2 crore signatures against the Centre’s farm reform laws.

Speaking to the media, Rahul said there was ‘no democracy; in India and those who stood up against the PM were labelled terrorists, ‘even if it were (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat’.

He also demanded the repeal of the farm laws, calling them a result of the government appeasing crony capitalists.

‘PM Modi is making money for the crony capitalists. Whoever will try to stand against him will be called a terrorist – be it farmers, labourers and even Mohan Bhagwat,’ he said, referring to the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s ideological mentor.

He added: ‘The Opposition stands with farmers. The protesting farmers will not stop the protest till the laws are repealed.’

Meanwhile, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted, ‘A delegation from the Indian National Congress comprising Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Shri Rahul Gandhi called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.’