TN Governor, CM extend Christmas greetings

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and other leaders of the State today greeted Christians on the eve of Christmas.

In his message, Purohit said, “On the auspicious and joyous occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all our Christian brothers and sisters who are celebrating the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. Christmas is the festival of merriment and joy that reminds us of the eternal values of compassion and forgiveness, of love and empathy.”

He added: “We need to constantly keep these values as the guiding stars for us to lead healthy, happy and fulfilled lives. On this occasion, let us resolve to foster peace, harmony and tolerance so as to create a better future for all mankind.”

Palaniswami said he would like to convey his heartfelt wishes to Christians on the eve of Christmas and said may this festival brings happiness, peace, prosperity and good health to all.