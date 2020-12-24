TN man beats Tendulkar in Guinness records

Chennai: Committed to breaking over 100 records in his lifetime, Dubai-based NRI Ramkumar Sarangapani, has become the highest Guinness World Records holder with 17 records, even ahead of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

According to a press release, all the records were attempted and broken in his city of residence, Dubai.

It also makes him the highest Guinness World Record holder in UAE and the entire Gulf region.

Not only that, challenging himself and stretching his limits, he even attempted a marathon record breaking session on Guinness World Records Day (GWR Day) on 18 November 2020, where he broke six world records in a matter of just seven hours and 50 minutes.

Records broken on GWR Day 2020 include – Largest Magnet Sentence – 50,102 magnets, Largest Magnet Word- 50,020 magnets, Largest Electronic Greetings Card- 12 square meters, Largest Banknote Word-3,040 banknotes, Largest Banknote Sentence- 5,005 banknotes and Smallest Pack of Playing Cards – 7mm X 5mm X 4.86 mm.

Other world records to his credit include, Largest Desk Calendar, Largest Playing Card, Largest business card, Longest Magnet Sculpture, and many others.

Ramkumar said, “It’s a matter of great honour for me to see my name appear next to the master blaster, I never even dreamt of this. However, it all began when as a seventh grader, a relative of mine showed me the first Guinness book, it caught my attention immediately; I was fascinated by it and started dreaming of having my name in the book at some point in life. Still, I never imagined that one day I will be the highest world record holder in a country of 1.35 billion people.”

Eyeing to break over 100 records eventually, Ramkumar began with one record a month with plans to break 12 world records every year. However, the lockdown followed by Covid-19 provided him with an ideal opportunity to pursue his dream and he used the time attempting the records. Each record requires extensive planning, creativity, and execution, and as the founder and CEO of Numisbing Corporation, Ramkumar regards breaking world records as a stress reliever from his busy schedule.