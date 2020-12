Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said the wall of the ponds of Ilamaiyaakkinar temple in Chidambaram and Nagur Dargah will be restored.

In a statement here, he said the wall of the pond of Ilamaiyaakkinar temple (a shrine of Lord Shiva) in Chidambaram will be restored at a cost of Rs 2.62 crore.

He said the wall of the pond of Nagur Dargah will be restored at a cost of Rs 5.37 crore.