The makers of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi have unveiled new pics for Arvind Swami’s look as actor-turned-politician Dr MG Ramachandran on Thursday.

The photos came out on the death anniversary of the former chief minister MGR.

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is based on the life of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, with Kangana essaying the titular role in the film. MGR played a very important role in the life and career of Jayalalithaa.