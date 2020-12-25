Cyclone relief: Central team to visit Tamilnadu on 28 December

Chennai: It has been informed that an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) will visit Tamilnadu on 28 December, to assess the damage caused by the recent cyclone Burevi.

An official release said, ‘Based on the advice of the team, the extent of loss caused by the cyclone will be finalised. Once a detailed report is submitted to the State government, appropriate relief will be granted’.

Cyclone Burevi had hit TN coast on 4 December. At least seven people were killed, and houses and agricultural produce damaged due to the heavy rains and winds accompanying the cyclone.

Earlier, the State was ravaged by two successive cyclones, Nivar on 25 and 26 November and Burevi on 3 December.

Following this the Chief Minister visited the affected areas of Cuddalore, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts on 8 and 9 December.

