Kamal’s MNM suffers a jolt, party vice-president joins BJP

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) vice-president Arunachalam today joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javedkar.

Arunachalam, one of the founding members of the MNM, said he took the decision after Kamal Haasan refused to support the Centre’s farm laws.

Addressing reporters, Arunachalam said he felt blessed to join the national party on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have framed these three agricultural laws. Coming from a farming family, I know the benefits of them. When I urged my leader and the party high command to support the Centre’s decision, they refused,” Arunachalam said.