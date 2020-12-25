Maradona autopsy shows no trace of alcohol, narcotics

Buenos Aires: A second autopsy has shown that Argentine football legend Diego Maradona did not consume alcohol or narcotics in the days before his death, a local prosecutor’s office has said.

The 1986 World Cup-winner died of a heart attack aged 60 on November 25, less than a month after undergoing surgery in the Argentina capital to remove a blood clot on his brain.

Results of the autopsy, published by the San Isidro public prosecutor, on Wednesday revealed Maradona was suffering from problems related to his kidneys, heart and lungs, reports Xinhua news agency.

Investigators have said they are trying to determine whether there was negligence on the part of doctors and medical staff.

An initial autopsy found that Maradona had died from acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure with dilated cardiomyopathy.

Following his brain surgery on November 3, Maradona’s personal doctor Leopoldo Luque said the former Napoli star required treatment for “abstinence”. He did not provide further details of the condition, but Maradona had previously battled drug and alcohol addiction.

Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov both had their homes and workplaces raided by police in the days after Maradona’s death as part of the investigation.