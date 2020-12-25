Modi addresses farmers, says lies being spread on Farm Laws

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed farmers across the country today. He also released the next instalment of PM-Kisan, the direct cash-transfer scheme for farmers, worth Rs 18,000 crore into bank accounts of 9 crore farmers.

The outreach comes amid ongoing farmers’ protests against the three laws passed by the Parliament in September to reform the farm sector.

“Some people are spreading myth and lies that land will be taken away if farmers enter into contract farming,” Modi said, alluding to the opposition’s attack that farmers won’t benefit from the three new farm laws.

The instalment of Rs 2,000 to farmers also comes on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, celebrated as Good Governance Day by the ruling BJP.

“It was the initiative of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government to ensure farmers get loan on low interest rates. Today is his birthday and we have marked the day by releasing an instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme. These initiatives of the government should help farmers in undertaking crop diversification,” Modi told farmers.