Rajini admitted to hospital, suffers blood pressure fluctuations

Chennai: Panic gripped fans as news of actor Rajinikanth admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad broke out this afternoon.

A few days ago, eight people from the sets of Annaatthe tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Though Rajinikanth tested negative for Covid-19, there were fluctuations in his blood pressure. Due to change in his blood pressure and exhaustion, he has been admitted to the hospital in Hyderabad.

The Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad issued a statement explaining Rajinikanth’s health condition. According to the doctors, there were severe fluctuations in his blood pressure. He will be closely monitored by the doctors before discharging him.

“Mr Rajinikanth has been admitted in the hospital today (25 December) in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr. Rajinikanth was tested on 22nd December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely,” it said.

“Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation for which he has been admitted to the hospital. He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion, he does not have any symptoms and is hemodynamically stable,” said the report.

The shoot of Annaatthe commenced ar Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on 14 December. The makers had created a bio bubble for the cast and crew.

With just seve days left for 31 Decemeber when Rajinikanth promised to announce his party and spell out his political strategy, the recent developments have come as a shocker to all.