TN CM, Stalin condole demise of Tamil scholar Paramasivan

Chennai: Leaders cutting across party lines, including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president M K Stalin and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan today condoled the death of Tho Paramasivan aka Tho Pa, anthropologist, writer and former professor at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University.

Paramasivan died in Tirunelveli on Thursday. He was 71 and had been ailing for the past months.

Paramasivan, who had diabetes, was being treated at the Palayamkottai government hospital, where he breathed his last on Thursday evening.

Paramasivan developed an interest in literature from an early age and would often indulge himself in books out of his school syllabus. He grew up to serve as a professor of Tamil at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, simultaneously pursuing a writer’s career.

Fondly called as ‘Tho Pa’, he has written more than 15 books which focus on the historical, archaeological and anthropological aspects of Tamil society. His works also dwell a lot on folklore.