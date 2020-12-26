EPS to start second phase campaign in Chennai tomorrow

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who launched his election campaign at his native recently, is all set to begin the second phase of it and this time it’s from the capital city.

Ministers, AIADMK district secretaries and important office-bearers and cadres will take part in the launch which is scheduled to take place tomrrow at 6 pm at the YMCA ground.

Palaniswami along with the Deputy Chief Minister Minister O Panneerselvam is expected to give a pep talk for the party cadres. Meanwhile, party functionaries who will be sharing the dais were subjected to corona test on Friday. Tight security arrangements have been made ahead of the meeting.

Sources also said that post the meeting top leaders are likely to discuss the arrangements for the general body and executive committee meeting which is scheduled to be held on 9 January.

The party general council meeting was earlier scheduled in December, but postponed following reports of corona second wave and now with Chennai COVID-19 figures reporting below 300, the party has scheduled the meeting at Vaanagaram in January, AIADMK sources said. It may be noted Palaniswami began his campaign at Periya Soragai in his hometown Edappadi after offering prayers at Lord Senraya Perumal temple. He carried out door-to-door campaign as well as open-top van campaign.