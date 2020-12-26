Jayam Ravi’s Bhoomi to release on Disney Hotstar for Pongal

Actor Jayam Ravi on Thursday announced that his 25th film Bhoomi will bypass the theatrical route and premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar during Pongal 2021.

Jayam Ravi posted on Twitter a note about his decision to release the actioner on the OTT platform.

He tweeted, ‘Reminiscing my journey in the film industry, I owe a great deal to my fans and audiences who have constantly showered me with their applause, appreciation and their strong confidence in me to deliver meaningful cinema. They have treated me like their own during my tough times & boosted my morale through their endearing love for my movies. I would not have come this far without them who I consider as an extended part of my family.’