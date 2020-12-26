‘Rajinikanth’s health progressing well’

Chennai: Actor-politician Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad on Friday over severe fluctuations in his blood pressure, is progressing well, a medical bulletin said this morning. His blood pressure, however, is still on the higher side, it added.

The actor was in Hyderabad for Annathhe

but the shoot was cancelled earlier this week after four members of the crew tested positive for coronavirus. Rajinikanth had tested negative for Covid on Tuesday, Apollo Hyderabad said.

‘Rajinikanth who was admitted yesterday is progressing well. He had an uneventful night and his blood pressure is still on the higher side although under better control than yesterday. His investigations have not revealed anything alarming so far. He is scheduled for a further set of investigations today, reports of which will be available by today evening,’ said this morning’s statement by the Apollo Hospitals.

Chief Minister Palaniswami and former Union Minister MK Alagiri spoke to the actor over phone and wished him quick recovery.

Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam also wished him speedy recovery.

An official release said, Palaniswami spoke to the actor over phone and enquired about his health condition. He also said he pray the Almighty for the speedy recovery of the actor.