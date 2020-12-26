Rashmika to maker Bollywood debut

The makers of Mission Majnu announced Rashmika’s Bollywood debut. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead as a RAW agent. The makers of Mission Majnu announced Rashmika’s Bollywood debut. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead as a RAW agent.

Rashmika, who made her debut in films with Kirik Party has already carved a niche for herself within a span of 5 years. Although details of her role haven’t been shared, Rashmika went on to reveal that she is excited about this new venture.

She is awaiting the release of Sulthan opposite Karthik in Tamil.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner RSVP Movies and Amar Butala & Garima Mehta’s Guilty By Association.