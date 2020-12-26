TN CM speaks to Rajini, enquires about health condition

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today spoke to actor Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, and enquired about his health condition.

An official release said Palaniswami spoke to the actor over phone and enquired about his health condition. He also said he pray the Almighty for the speedy recovery of the actor.

Rajini, who had confirmed his political entry and said he would unveil his political plans on the New year eve, was admitted to the hospital yesterday due to fluctuation in his blood pressure levels.

Rajini, who had been shooting for his upcoming film ‘Annathhe’, had isolated himself after some of the artistes tested positive for corona. Rajini had tested negative for corona.