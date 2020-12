Amit Shah, Rajnath, EPS, OPS greet Vasan

Chennai: Leaders cutting across party lines greeted Tamil Maanila Congress president G K Vasan on his birthday today.

According to a release from TMC headquarters, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam greeted Vasan.

Also, Congress leaders Kumari Ananthan and S Thirunavukkarasar too greeted Vasan, the release added.

Vasan, a former Union Minister, floated TMC after breaking away from the Congress some years ago.