AR Rahman’s mother passes away

Chennai: Music composer A R Rahman’s mother Kareena Begum passed away this morning due to age-related illness. Her cremation will take place later today in Chennai, say sources.

Kareena Begum was married to musician RK Shekar and was instrumental in Rahman developing love for music.

After his father’s death, Rahman took care of the family working as musician with many composers then. On a few occasions, Rahman appeared on stage at public events with his mom.

Several film personalities have expressed their condolences to Rahman.