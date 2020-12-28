Ilayaraja absent, equipment taken away from Prasad Studios

Chennai: Following a legal battle between Ilayaraja and Prasad Studios, the music composer today vacated the recording facility.

It was said that Ilayaraja would do meditation today and then take away his equipment from the studio. His decision to vacate the premises hogged headlines.

However, spokesperson of the music composer said that the maestro was upset with developments and he will not turn up today. His assistants started vacating the premises and all equipement will be taken away by today evening. Earlier in the day, it was said Ilayaraja’s room was broke open. But the studio management reportedly told the court that everything was safe.

Remember the musician used a recording unit in Prasad Studio for over 35 years. He was denied access after the owners decided to lease out the premises for an IT company.

Ilayaraja had earlier sought Rs 50 lakh as compensation for mental agony caused due to forcible eviction.