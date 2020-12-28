Vijay meets EPS in Chennai

Chennai: With just a couple of weeks left for the release of his mega movie ‘Master’, actor Vijay reportedly met Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami at his residence in Chennai.

Reports say that he discussed with Palaniswami about release of the movie during pandemic times.

He requested the Chief Minister to grant permission to allow 100 per cent audience in theatres. Currently only 50 per cent is allowed due to Covid restrictions.

Directed by Logesh Kanagaraj, the film features Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Music is by Anirudh Ravichander.

Master release has been delayed due to corona outbreak. The makers announced that their film has been certified U/A by CBFC recently.

Master, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, is produced by Xavier Britto.