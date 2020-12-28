Vijayakanth appoints in-charges for all 234 constituencies in TN

Chennai: DMDK president Vijayakanth today appointed in-charges for the 234 constituencies ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

The first list of the new in-charges were released today by Vijayakanth. In a statement, he asked all the party cadres to support the new in-charges and work towards the victory of the party in the upcoming election. DMDK was part of the AIADMK alliance in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

It is not clear whether the party will continue to be part of the alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections as well. It may be noted that DMDK was invited for the AIADMK election campaign which was held in Chennai on Sunday.