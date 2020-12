Chennai: Bigg Boss

celebrity Anitha Sampath’s father passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest.

On Saturday, Anith Sampath who was considered one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 4

reality show hosted by Kamal Haasan, was evicted from the house.

Anitha was yet to meet her father Sampath, who was returning from his spiritual journey from Mantralayam by train.

While he was returning by train, Sampath died of a heart attack.

Sampath was a popular writer and journalist.