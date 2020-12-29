Delhi shivers under cold wave

New Delhi: The capital city is shivering under cold wave. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), icy winds sweeping through the city brought the minimum temperature down to 3.6 degrees Celsius.

Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius as against 5.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The weather stations at Ayanagar and Lodhi Road recorded a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius and 2.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD said the mercury may drop further by New Year’s Eve.

Cold wave conditions are predicted in parts of the city over the next three days, it added.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional forecasting centre of the IMD, a western disturbance led to ‘scattered to fairly widespread’ snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas have been barrelling through the plains, bringing the minimum temperature in north India down, he said.