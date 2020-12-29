Rajini drops political plans

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth today announced that he could not enter politics and start a new political party in view of the present pandemic.

“I regret to inform that I am unable to enter politics and start a political party (ahead of the Assembly elections due in 4-5 months),” he said, in a statement.

Rajini also tendered his apology to his fans and scores of people who would be disappointed by his decision not to enter electoral politics.

He said he only knew the pain he had when he announced this decision. Stating that he could not create an awakening among the people by starting a political party and campaigning through social media, Rajini said he has decided drop his plans to enter politics and float a new party.

He, however, said he could continue to serve the people in whatever manner possible without coming to politics.

Recalling his earlier announcement that he would certainly enter politics and float a new political party in January 2021 and that he would unveil his plans on the New Year eve, Rajini said he had ignored the doctors advise and went to Hyderabad for shooting of his upcoming film Annathae, where four of the film crew members had tested positive for coronavirus.

The shooting was stopped and he underwent Covid tests which returned negative.

Rajini, who underwent a kidney transplant a few years ago said there should not be any fluctuations in his blood pressure levels as his transplanted kidney would get severely damaged.

“Hence on the advise of doctors, I was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad for three days,” he pointed out.

Stating that several artistes would stand to lose jobs as the shooting was stopped in view of his health condition, Rajini said he viewed this as a warning given to him by the God.

Pointing out that corona cases were reported in a 120-member film crew itself, Rajini said what would be the consequences if he launch his party and campaign by meeting lakhs and lakhs of people at a time when there was a threat of spread of mutant variant of the coronavirus.

The actor said even though if vaccine for corona hits the market, he had been under immuno suppressant drugs.

“In these times of pandemic, If anything happens to my health condition while meeting the people and campaigning for the elections, those coming along with me in my political journey will have to face several problems, both mentally and economically,” he said.

Recalling his earlier remarks that he would honour his promise of coming to politics even at the cost of his life, he said people would speak in a different manner now for going back on his decision.

“Taking this into account, I don’t want make those coming with me as a scapegoat,” he said and appealed to scores of his fans and the people of Tamilnadu to accept his decision of dropping his move to enter politics.