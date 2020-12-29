Union Minister of State for health tests positive for Covid-19

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey has said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

‘On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus infection, I got a test done and the report came positive,’ he tweeted.

Choubey added: ‘ My health is fine and I am following all guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate themselves and get a test done.’

In the past, many Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive for coronavirus, it may be noted.