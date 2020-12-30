EPS continues campaign, interacts with tribals

Chennai: Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami today continued his election campaign for the second day in Namakkal. Today he interacted with the tribals in the region.

Speaking about the schemes brought by the government for the tribal people, Palaniswami said,”Electricity and solar power have been provided to the people. A government arts college at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore has been constructed for the benefit of the tribal people at Sendhamangalam.”

He also said that the AIADMK government will always work for the uplift of the tribal people.

He also said that DMK president M K Stalin is making false accusations against the government. After completing his campaign at Namakkal, Palaniswami left for Trichy.

There he began his campaign at Thottiyam. Speaking there, Palaniswami said that AIADMK has shattered DMK’s dream of toppling the government.