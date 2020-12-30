Maara tries to explores relationships: Madhavan

Directed by Dhilip Kumar, Maara will stream on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil 8 January onwards. Inspired by Malayalam hit Charlie, the movie features Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath and Shivda in key roles.

Speaking about the movie, Madhavan, says, ‘Maara extends from being a person to a world filled with pleasant people. The incidents and conversations these people have are grounded yet the experiences they have are surreal, and that makes the audience an interesting part of the ensemble. The role of my character has been crafted with foremost importance given to the honesty in the relationships he shares with others. And that trait makes the person as somebody that the audience falls in love with instantly’.

‘The film revolves around relationships and the beauty in sharing experiences. It’s a very sweet world to be in. And to bring this entire world to life there are some stellar performances delivered by the other members of the cast,’ he added.

On her part, Shraddha, says, ‘I play a young girl Paaru. I really love the way she explores, gets lost in puzzles and retains that kid while being part of this world which has some epic stories and people.’