Mega plans for Master release 13 Jan

The makers of Master have released new posters to announce that the film will be releasing in theaters on January 13 in Tamil and Telugu while the Hindi version will hit the screens on January 14.

Produced by XB Film Creators, East Coast Productions is releasing the film in Telugu, and B4U Company is taking care of the Hindi release. Lalit Kumar’s 7 Screen Studio is taking care of the worldwide theatrical release of Master.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are playing the lead roles in the film. Master also boasts an ensemble of actors including Andrea, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu, Arjun Das, Mahendran, Gauri Kishan, and Alagam Perumal.