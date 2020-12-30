Pongal gift: DMK moves Madras HC

Chennai: The main opposition DMK today moved the Madras High Court against the alleged involvement of ruling AIADMK cadres in distributing the Pongal cash and gift announced by the State government.

The petition was filed by DMK MP R S Bharathi. In the petition, Bharathi stated that since the AIADMK cadres are distributing the tokens, many people will not receive it.

“It is also wrong that the AIADMK leaders’ photos are present in the token which is distributed by the government. These tokens should not be distributed and new ones without the leaders’ photo should be given to the ration card holders. The Court must also ensure that only the employees of the fair price shops are involved in distribution of the tokens.”

Bharathi requested the Court to take the petition for hearing at the earliest. The Court has said that it will consider Bharathi’s request.