Pooja Jhaveri in Srikanth’s next

Srikanth’s film with Vidya Pradeep which is titled Echo is a thriller.

The big news is that Tollywood star pooja Jhaveri, who acted opposite Vijay Devarkonda in Dwarka is also part of the cast.

Echo is a psychological thriller and the story promises to leave a haunting impact on the audience.

Ashish Vidyarthi has an important role in the film. Dr Rajashekar and Haarun are producing the film, which will be directed by debutant Naveen Ganesh.

The film’s cinematography is by Gopinath. John Peter is composing music for the film.