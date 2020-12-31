Covid-19: India records 21,822 new cases and 299 deaths

New Delhi: With 21,822 new infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 1,02,66,674 today.

According to Union Health Ministry data released this morning, the country’s total Covid-19 death toll reached 1,48,738 with 299 new fatalities.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 98,60,280 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.04 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the tenth consecutive day. There are 2,57,656 active Coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.51 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December.

According to the ICMR, 17,20,49,274 samples have been tested up to 30 December with 11,27,244 samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 299 new fatalities include 90 from Maharashtra, 28 each from West Bengal and Kerala, and 21 from Delhi.

A total of 1,48,738 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,463 from Maharashtra followed by 12,109 from Tamilnadu, 12,081 from Karnataka,10,523 from Delhi, 9,683 from West Bengal, 8,352 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,104 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,331 from Punjab.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.