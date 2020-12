Director Aravinthraj, who is known for films like Oomai Vizhigal and Uzhavar Magan, is helming a biopic based on the life of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, titled Desiya Thalaivar.

‘It has been a cherished dream of mine to tell the story of Thevar’, he says.

Produced by AM Choudary, JM Basheer will play the lead in this film. has undergone a fast to play the role. The film will be based on the Tamil book written by AR Perumal Thevar.