Double dhamaka for Nidhi Agarwal

‘It is a dream come true moment for me as I have two films ( Bhoomi & Eeswaran) releasing this Pongal’, says Nidhi Agarwal.

Jayam Ravi starrer Bhoomi releases in Disney Hotstar while Eeswaran featuring Simbhu will be out in Pongal.

Speaking to News Today, Nidhi Agarwal, said, ‘Bhoomi is my maiden venture in Kollywood. We shot the film much before Covid broke out. All credit should go to director Lakshman. He guided me well. Even though I had several tough scenes to do, Lakshman gave me all inputs to get my act together. Jayam Ravi was helpful and motivated me a lot’.

Asked about Eeswaran, Nidhi said, ‘We completed the movie very fast. All were thorough professionals. Director Suseenthiran was appreciative of my work’.

On Simbhu, she said, ‘ He was very slim. And spelt dedication on the sets. Simbhu has given his best on screen’.

Nidhi is currently shooting for an Udhayanidhi movie being directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Asked about her future aspiration, Nidhi, says, ‘ I want to work with legends like Shankar and Maniratnam’.

I want to be part of quality movies and establish myself as an actress who will be celebrated by fans ever, she ended.